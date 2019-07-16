EL CAMPO — The New Braunfels Senior Softball All-Stars entered Monday evening just a single victory away from sewing up the Texas East State Tournament and bringing home another banner.
After blanking Channelview 11-0 in its opener, New Braunfels steamrolled East End 17-0 in four innings Saturday in El Campo to advance to the championship round. New Braunfels faced Channelview Monday night in a possible doubleheader and needed one win to punch its ticket to the regional competition in Vidalia, Louisiana.
The next step after that is the Senior League Softball World Series in Lower Sussex, Delaware.
In Saturday’s matchup against East End, pitcher Brianna Farias held the opposition to just three hits while striking out seven from the circle in her four innings of work.
Meanwhile, New Braunfels’ bats cranked out 19 total hits in the blowout triumph. Playing as the visiting team, New Braunfels struck for five runs in the top of the first, two apiece in the second and third frames and eight more in the fourth.
Amaya Moss had a huge outing from the plate for New Braunfels, as she finished a double shy of the cycle while going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Moss got things going in the first by posting an RBI single that plated Felicity Mancinas. Following a double by Mycah Seelhammer, Abby Gordon notched a two-run double before later scampering home on a passed ball. Farias capped the opening frame with an RBI single to put New Braunfels in front 5-0.
Emily Caddell tacked on an RBI single in the second, and Farias tallied a sac fly. Following a 1-2-3 inning from Farias, Moss drove a pitch up and over the fence in left field for a two-run homer that gave New Braunfels a commanding 9-0 lead.
There was no let up down the stretch, as Moss notched an RBI triple in the fourth in addition to RBI base hits from Aaleeya Longoria, Mancinas, Laci Silva, Seelhammer and Kaitlyn Fedde. Farias then shut the door on East End in the bottom of the fourth after retiring all three batters she faced in order.
Mancinas, Seelhammer, Gordon, Caddell, Fedde and Farias all collected a pair of hits in the rout. Mancinas, Silva, Gordon and Farias all delivered two RBIs as well.
Results of New Braunfels’ game(s) Monday night in El Campo will be published in Wednesday’s edition.
