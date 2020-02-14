New Braunfels clinched a winning record in head coach Jamie Moore’s first season at the helm Tuesday night after edging San Marcos 57-54 on senior night.
The Lady Unicorns (17-16, 2-12) received a team-high 30 points from Kailee Mulkey, who finished her junior campaign as New Braunfels’ top scorer by averaging 17.6 points per outing.
New Braunfels also got 11 points from Abby Mendieta and nine courtesy of Paige Norsworthy during the triumph.
CL fighting for 28-4A’s final playoff spot
LLANO — The Lady Hawks will battle for the fourth and final postseason berth in District 28-4A tonight in Fredericksburg after Llano held on for a 45-43 win Tuesday night.
Canyon Lake (17-10, 3-7) trailed by just two at the half, but the Yellow Jackets ultimately prevailed to save their season and set up a tiebreaker tonight at 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to face the District 27-4A champion in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 4A playoffs.
In Tuesday’s setback, Marley Carrizales (18 points) and Chelsea Tschoepe (13 points) led the way for the Lady Hawks, while Sophia Barber finished with eight points.
Judson topples Canyon 60-40 in finale
The Cougarettes dropped their 2019-20 season finale to Judson 60-40 on Tuesday night despite a strong effort from the trio of Kirsten Zaruba, Kirstyn Drum and Emery Black.
The trio combined to score 33 of their team’s 40 points, but it still wasn’t enough to upend the defending Class 6A state champions.
Kyla Malone chipped in five points during the contest, while Chanler McFarland added two.
Canyon caps its season with an overall record of 20-14 and a 6-8 mark in District 26-6A.
