HALLETTSVILLE — New Braunfels Christian Academy’s momentum within TAPPS District 4-3A play continued to surge Tuesday night following a quick sweep of Hallettsville Sacred Heart on the road.
The Lady Cats (28-5, 3-0) were victorious by respective scores of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-19 and received a match-high 17 kills from Hailey Hamlett.
“It’s always great to play away and come home with a three-set victory,” NBCA head coach Megan Dugie said. “As a team we played very well and it was fun to see as a coach. These girls just love to play the game and you could really see that.”
Camdyn Doucet added 11 kills for New Braunfels Christian, while Adria Galles supplied 39 assists and Ellie Wineinger tallied eight kills. NBCA served up 11 aces on the night and was able to keep Sacred Heart off balance for much of the evening.
Meanwhile, middle blocker Kiana Van Haaren registered a team-best four blocks.
“We stayed aggressive behind the serving line and did a great job executing our offense,” Dugie said. “Kiana did a fantastic job at the net with several blocks and aggressive swings. Hailey, Camdyn and Ellie kept Sacred Heart out of system and read the court very well.”
The Lady Cats will return to action tonight with a 6 p.m. home match against San Antonio Castle Hills.
