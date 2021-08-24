Canyon’s run at the 44th Fraulein Volleyfest came to a close on Saturday following back-to-back setbacks in the gold bracket.
Playing at home, the Cougarettes (16-4) fell 27-25, 24-26, 28-26 to District 26-5A rival Dripping Spring in a thriller, which dropped head coach Heather Sanders’ team into the consolation side of the bracket. Canyon lost its finale 25-17, 25-20 to San Antonio Reagan.
