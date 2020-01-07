SPRING BRANCH — The Smithson Valley girls soccer team capped this weekend’s Ranger Classic with a 3-0 record after collecting victories against Uvalde, Churchill and Hutto on its home field.
The Lady Rangers (3-0) began the 2020 season last Thursday by cruising past Uvalde 10-1 in their season opener. Head coach Jason Adkins’ club saw Sabrina Taber tally five goals in the match, while Rachel Dzuiba, Taryn Beeman, Jewel Mann, Kendall Spillmann and Chloe Berry all found the back of the net once.
Assists were provided by Mann (two), Taylor Swenson (two), Taber, Jadelin Castillo and Madison Deitch. Melyna Martinez and Sophia Phelan split time in goal for Smithson Valley.
Against Churchill, Martinez played all 80 minutes and registered her first shutout after making one save during a 2-0 triumph. Mann and Maddie Malo each tallied goals in the match, with one assist coming from Peyton Mohler.
The Lady Rangers finished their home tournament by blanking Hutto 5-0. Castillo, Dzuiba, Malo, Mann and Tatiana Herrera all posted goals, while Malo (two), Mann, Taber and Esther Hicks each supplied assists.
Goalkeepers Martinez and Phelan played 40 minutes each and both recorded one save.
The Lady Rangers are now set to take part in Leander Glenn’s Grizzly Classic this Thursday through Saturday at the Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin.
Cougarettes go 3-0 as well at Ranger Classic
SPRING BRANCH — Canyon collected wins over Hutto and Churchill Friday and Saturday at the Ranger Classic to finish the event with a 3-0 mark.
The Cougarettes shut out Hutto 4-0 thanks to goals from Serena Ruiz, Bianca Ruiz, Hayden Ritch and Caroline Kuhn and one save from goalie Elisa Llamas. Assists were tallied by Ritch (two) and Sienna Garcia.
Canyon capped its stay in Spring Branch by topping Churchill 2-1. Ritch and Bianca Ruiz posted the Cougarettes’ goals, which were both unassisted.
Llamas and Emma Boggs split time in goal. Boggs made five saves and allowed one tally.
Head coach Dustin Gold’s team is slated to take part in the Grizzly Classic this weekend in Austin.
