LAMPASAS — A defensive stand and a gutsy 89-yard touchdown drive in the waning moments of the game propelled Canyon Lake to a thrilling 21-17 victory against Lampasas Friday night at Badger Field.
The Hawks (5-4, 2-2) trailed 17-14 before getting a turnover on downs with 2:52 left to play. Head coach Charley Drum’s team marched nearly the length of the field in 12 plays to vault ahead on a 9-yard scoring toss from Hunter Anderson to James Bates with just 14 seconds remaining.
