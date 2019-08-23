LEANDER — The Cougarettes’ stay in Leander for the annual Volleypalooza event began Thursday with a pair of wins and one setback.
Canyon swept both Bryan (25-11, 25-10) and Houston Memorial (25-16, 25-17) before dropping their final match of the day to Lewisville Hebron by scores of 18-25, 25-20 and 25-21.
Lauren Woitena provided seven kills against Bryan, while Matti Theurer posted 10 digs and Erin Jones dished out 10 assists. Victoria Fontenot served up five aces in the win.
Against Memorial, Angel Jones supplied five kills, 4 1/2 blocks and three aces. Erin Jones posted seven assists, while Theurer tallied 13 digs.
In Thursday’s finale, Angel Jones notched 12 kills, while Erin Jones nearly posted a triple-double with 18 assists, 10 digs and nine kills. Theurer added 20 digs from her libero spot, and Fontenot chipped in 13 assists.
Head coach Heather Sanders’ team faces another tripleheader today in Leander.
