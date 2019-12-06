BULVERDE — The Lady Cats improved to 3-3 on the season this past Tuesday after securing a 43-38 victory on the road over Bulverde Bracken Christian.
New Braunfels Christian Academy held a slim 7-6 edge after the first period and later went into the half tied at 16-16 with the Lady Warriors. NBCA fell behind by eight heading into the final stanza, but head coach Darrin Powers’ team turned the tables by outscoring Bracken 18-5 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cats were led by sophomore guard Avery Leidy, who tallied 15 points in the triumph. Junior forward Jessica Hammock recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while sophomore Sylvi Elrod chipped on a dozen points in the comeback win.
NBCA returns home on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to host River City Christian at 6 p.m.
