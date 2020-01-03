BUDA — The Canyon boys soccer team kicked off the 2020 season in triumphant fashion Thursday afternoon by defeating Austin Akins 2-1 in its opener at the Rebel Cup in Buda.
The Cougars (1-0) rallied from a 1-0 deficit at halftime and tied the game thanks to a goal from Zeke Atampi in the 40th minute that was assisted by Max Batterton.
Canyon was later awarded a penalty kick in the final two minutes of play after an Akins defender received a red card for catching a shot that was clearly headed into the goal. Peyton Foytik converted the PK to lift his team to victory.
The Cougars’ Jio Lopez played all 70 minutes in goal and recorded six saves.
Head coach Rob Rush’s team is set to play a doubleheader today at the Rebel Cup. Canyon faces Corpus Christi Miller at 8 a.m. at Lehman High School and then takes on San Antonio Johnson at 2 p.m. at Hays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.