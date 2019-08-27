LEANDER — Canyon earned some redemption Saturday at Leander ISD’s Volleypalooza after going 0-3 during Friday’s action.
The Cougarettes recorded victories against Cedar Park (25-23, 25-16), Round Rock (17-25, 2514, 25-21) and Hays (25-16, 19-25, 25-11) to cap their stay at the event and finish with a mark of 5-4. Canyon is now 18-11 overall on the season.
In the 2-0 sweep of Cedar Park, Angel Jones had six kills and Lauren Woitena provided five kills. Victoria Fontenot notched six assists and three aces, while Haley Therien tallied 3 1/2 total blocks.
Against Round Rock, Angel Jones and Kyla Malone delivered 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Erin Jones dished out 17 assists and Jaden Wiser notched 16 digs in the win. Angel Jones also registered 4 1/2 total blocks.
Angel Jones added another seven kills in the finale against Hays, while Fontenot had 13 assists and Matti Theurer posted 17 digs.
During Friday’s schedule, the Cougarettes fell to Mansfield (28-26, 25-21), Waxahachie (18-25, 25-16, 25-16) and Prosper (25-17, 25-23).
Canyon is now set to prepare to host San Antonio Churchill tonight at 7 p.m. in a non-district match.
CL wraps up stay
in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS — The Lady Hawks went 2-4 during their three days of competition at the San Marcos Tournament this past weekend.
Following a 1-2 start on Thursday, Canyon Lake added a three-set sweep of Austin Akins on Friday before falling to Austin Ann Richards (25-23, 19-25, 25-15) and Katy Tompkins (25-15, 25-17) on Saturday.
In the triumph over Akins, which came by respective scores of 25-19, 25-11 and 25-13, Cassidy Felps posted 26 assists and Olivia Robinson notched 10 kills. Felps also had 10 digs, while Kayla Wunderlich supplied three aces and Megan Vorhis registered three blocks.
In the loss to Ann Richards, Felps provided 18 assists, seven kills and three aces, while Lainee Moses had 19 digs. Wundelich and Robinson each posted four kills against Tompkins, with Felps adding nine assists and the tandem of Moses and Moore finishing with six digs apiece.
Head coach Kimberly Clemons’ squad is scheduled to travel to Johnson City tonight for a non-district contest at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.