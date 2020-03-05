SPRING BRANCH — Sophomore right-hander Seneca Anthony silenced the bats of the visiting Lady Buffaloes Tuesday night as Smithson Valley opened its District 26-6A schedule with a 1-0 win at home.
Anthony held Clemens to just three hits on the night while striking out 14 and not issuing a single walk.
The Lady Rangers improved to 9-3 overall and 1-0 in district play following the victory.
The Lady Buffs’ Analisa Soliz matched Anthony through the first five frames as both pitchers took command and continued to put up zeros.
However, Smithson Valley was finally able to break open a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth by plating the evening’s lone run. With two outs on the board, Lauren Gonzales smacked a line drive to left field and used her speed to motor all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Anthony slammed the door shut on Clemens in the top of the seventh by using back-to-back punchouts and a pop out to first baseman Maddie MacDougall to overcome a leadoff error.
Head coach Amanda Wolf-Schramm’s team is now slated to compete in the Brenham Leadoff Classic, which begins today.
