JUDSON (7-0, 4-0) AT CANYON (0-7, 0-4)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Cougar Stadium, 1510 East IH-35, New Braunfels
Last season
— Judson won 59-3.
Player spotlight
— Judson WR Amarea Bailey-Davis is as big of a home run threat this time of year as Jose Altuve. The speedy senior has routinely burned opposing secondaries who creep up to stop the run or blitz the QB. Bailey-Davis has 633 yards and eight TDs on 25 receptions.
— Canyon RB Sayveon Jarrett has been the offense’s most consistent performer this season. The senior has run for a team-best 660 yards and five scores on 112 carries.
Outlook
— The Rockets are on a serious roll after collecting District 26-6A wins over Steele, San Marcos, New Braunfels and Smithson Valley. Judson’s offense is full of skilled performers as usual. At QB, Mike Chandler II has shown the ability to scramble for yardage and also keep his eyes downfield to connect on big pass plays. Chandler II has already amassed 1,987 total yards and 23 TDs. The Rockets’ top RB, De’Anthony Lewis, has run for 965 yards and 15 scores. On defense, Judson has plenty of size and speed and often flies to the football with more than one tackler.
— The Cougars are still fighting for their first win of the year, but facing a team as complete as Judson is a tall task, to say the least. Canyon must find a way to avoid turnovers and penalties while sustaining drives with its offense. Canyon has shown balance at times this year, as QB Dallas Gomez has thrown for 890 yards and 10 TDs while the ground game has tallied 1,358 yards through seven contests. WRs Callon Farr and Jacob Garcia have been Gomez’s go-to targets and have combined to make 47 catches for 667 yards and six scores. The defense has been led by junior Caden Holt all year. Holt has recorded a team-high 54 tackles, including six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior Cade Stephens has four sacks as well. Overall, the Cougars’ defense will look to improve upon the four takeaways it has thus far in 2019 — one interception and three fumble recoveries.
