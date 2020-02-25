Through just one week of meaningful competition, Canyon, New Braunfels and Smithson Valley are all off to solid starts to their respective 2020 campaigns.
The three area schools — and District 26-6A rivals — hold a combined record of 15-4 following the weekend. The Cougarettes are already 6-1 and are fresh off of a 5-1 performance at their home tournament, which is co-hosted by Steele.
Meanwhile, the Lady Unicorns are 4-2 overall, while the Lady Rangers are off to a 5-1 start under new head coach Amanda Wolf-Schramm.
Canyon, the two-time defending Region IV-6A champion, began its season with an 8-3 win over Hays last Tuesday in which Kaylyn Cordero, Andrea Gutierrez and Hunter Vestal all belted home runs. Mia Macchia was 3 for 3 from her leadoff spot with a pair of runs scored.
Vestal and Bella Mitchell combined to toss all seven frames versus the Lady Rebels, with Vestal earning the win after working four scoreless innings and striking out six. Mitchell allowed three runs on one hit and fanned two.
At their home tournament, the Cougarettes collected wins against Lockhart (2-1), Victoria East (10-0), Seguin (5-2), Lake Travis (9-2) and Del Valle (8-0). Their lone loss came in a 6-3 decision against Santa Gertrudis.
Vestal was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs against Lake Travis and added another three RBIs against Victoria East. Isabel Armendariz finished 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs in the shutout of Del Valle.
New Braunfels also competed at Canyon/Steele’s tournament this past Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Head coach Andy Schmid’s squad compiled a 4-2 mark after defeating the likes of Lockhart (15-6), Lake Travis (4-3), Victoria East (4-0) and Canyon Lake (8-0).
The Lady Unicorns also dropped games to Seguin (3-1) and Del Valle (7-1).
Emma Tolle and Haylee Wilson each hit homers during the lopsided win over Lockhart, while Bradi Hill went 2 for 2 with a triple, a double and three RBIs.
New Braunfels didn’t give up a run in either of its final two tournament games thanks to stellar pitching from Averi Cruz, Mya Hall and Chelsie Chavez. Cruz tossed a seven-inning shutout against Victoria East and the duo of Hall and Chavez held Canyon Lake scoreless for five total innings.
The Lady Unicorns played again late Monday night against Madison in San Antonio. Results from that contest will be published in an upcoming edition.
Smithson Valley competed at its own home tournament this past weekend and went a perfect 5-0 to bounce back from Tuesday’s 4-0 season-opening loss to South San.
The Lady Rangers collected triumphs against O’Connor (2-0), Los Fresnos (6-5), Madison (3-1), Eagle Pass (4-2) and Southside (6-0) at the event.
Pitcher Seneca Anthony silenced O’Connor for five full frames in Smithson Valley’s opener and Madaline MacDougal was the hero against Los Fresnos after she provided a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the fourth.
Anthony shut down both Madison and Eagle Pass to keep the Lady Rangers’ momentum flowing, and Ryanne Limon closed the book on the tournament by throwing five scoreless frames against Southside while striking out seven.
Anthony and Lauren Gonzales each collected two hits in the finale, while MacDougal and Cassie Blevins finished with one RBI apiece. MacDougal also added a double and Alexis Vasquez added a triple.
