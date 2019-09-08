PFLUGERVILLE — If Canyon Lake’s non-district matchup with Pflugerville Weiss on Friday night was made into a Hollywood thriller, it would be directed by M. Night Shyamalan.
The twists and turns began early and continued until the waning moments, but the Hawks (2-0) were able to hold on for a 21-20 win at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Canyon Lake appeared to have the proceedings well in hand after fullback Derek Wiatrek plunged across the goal line from a yard out and Nash Young applied the extra point with 7:17 left to play. That gave the Hawks a 21-12 advantage, and Canyon Lake once again drove toward the Wolves’ end zone minutes later.
However, this time Weiss (1-1) came up with a timely takeaway, as Stewart Miller stripped the ball away from a Hawks runner and sailed 96 yards for a score. The Wolves added the 2-point try on a pass from Jackson Sandlin to Jaden Askew to pull within one at 21-20.
But Canyon Lake ensured that was as close as Weiss came to pulling off a late stunner.
The Hawks took possession and killed the remainder of the clock with a third-down conversion by Wiatrek that led to the victory formation. It was the second consecutive road victory for Canyon Lake to open the season.
Perhaps the most incredible score of the contest was the first — a blocked field goal in the second quarter that was picked up by the Hawks’ Jeremy Greene and later pitched to teammate Cody Kline for a 70-yard return touchdown.
The kick was low and hit a group of blockers before Greene snagged it and advanced up the field. When a Weiss tackler emerged ahead, Greene turned and lateraled the ball to Kline, who sprinted down the sideline to help put Canyon Lake up 7-0.
The Wolves broke through with 10 seconds left before halftime on a 2-yard scoring run by Zane Tipton. The PAT try missed, though, and the Hawks held a slim 7-6 edge at intermission.
Ryan Rivali opened the second-half scoring by tallying a 24-yard TD run, but Weiss answered 25 seconds later on a 72-yard pass play from Sandlin to Jeremiah Robinson. Canyon Lake’s defense stood tall on the potential game-tying 2-point try, though, as Sandlin’s pass fell incomplete.
The Hawks’ defense held Weiss to just 236 total yards in the contest — and a mere 52 on the ground. Canyon Lake recovered a pair of fumbles in the win and held the Wolves to just 3 of 14 on third-down conversions.
Wiatrek finished with 89 yards and a score on 22 carries, while Ethan Slater tallied 75 yards on 13 attempts. Rivali (60 yards, TD) and Peyton McMullen (40 yards) also helped the Hawks’ ground game continue to churn forward.
Through the air, McMullen was 2 of 11 for 29 yards, with both of the receptions being made by Greene.
Head coach Charley Drum’s squad will now prepare for a rivalry clash against Wimberley this coming Friday night in Fischer. Kickoff in the latest edition of the Battle of the Backbone is set for 7:30 p.m.
