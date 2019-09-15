SPRING BRANCH — Defending District 26-6A champion Clemens opened league play Friday night by notching a 3-0 victory against Smithson Valley in Spring Branch.
The Lady Rangers (17-12, 0-1) fell by respective scores of 25-22, 27-25 and 25-11.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s team was led by Kate Myles’ six kills. Bekah Williams and Esther Du’Glas added five kills apiece, while Lily Sandoval finished with 15 assists and Shaylan Wright tallied a dozen assists.
Ashley Acuna recorded 23 digs to pace the defensive effort and Alexa Pyle registered 2 1/2 total blocks.
Smithson Valley is now slated to travel to Canyon to face the Cougarettes this Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
CL breezes past Manor
FISCHER — The Lady Hawks had little trouble sweeping Manor Friday night at home, as Canyon Lake won 25-9, 25-19, 25-10.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Lady Hawks, who are now 16-12 overall.
Caroline Kullberg supplied six kills for head coach Kim Clemons’ club, while Cassidy Felps notched 10 assists, nine aces and six digs. Megan Vorhis added a pair of blocks.
Canyon Lake is scheduled to host Hays CISD’s Johnson High School this coming Tuesday at 6 p.m.
