FISCHER — The Canyon Lake boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders during Tuesday night’s 72-35 blowout win over Navarro at home.
The Hawks (5-9) won the opening period 16-6 and later took a 19-point lead into intermission. Canyon Lake added another 28 points in the third quarter while coasting to the non-district triumph.
Patrick McAuliffe led all scorers by delivering 14 points for the Hawks, while Rylee Spaulding and Rico Griffin tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively. Nic Rivera (nine points) and Ben Rowe (seven points) also had solid outings, while the trio of Trent MacRoberts, Peyton McMullen and Tuff Cantu each posted four points.
Canyon Lake is now slated to host Eagle Pass Friday night at 6:15 p.m.
