SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Unicorns came out on the wrong end of a pitcher’s duel Tuesday afternoon against East Central in San Antonio.
The Lady Hornets’ Holly Ayala and New Braunfels’ tandem of Mya Hall and Averi Cruz combined to allow just seven total hits in the game, but East Central prevailed 2-0 thanks to MacKenzie Dugi’s crucial RBIs.
Dugi posted a sac fly in the bottom of the second to put East Central up 1-0 and then added an RBI double in the sixth to provide Ayala with a bit of insurance.
The Lady Unicorns (12-8, 0-2) saw Bradi Hill notch a one-out single in the top of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate, but Ayala induced a game-ending double play to escape any harm and secure the shutout.
Hill, Peyton Schmid and Lily Warren collected New Braunfels’ three hits in the contest, while Hall took the loss after giving up one run in one inning of work. The senior struck out one and issued five walks.
Cruz tossed the final five frames and held East Central to one run on four hits while also posting one punchout.
Head coach Andy Schmid’s Lady Unicorns are set to return to action on Tuesday, March 17 to host 26-6A co-leader Judson at 7 p.m.
