MARBLE FALLS — The Unicorn boys golf team carded a combined two-day score of 646 to finish in second place at the recent Fall Classic event in Marble Falls.
New Braunfels edged third-place Magnolia by a single stroke, while Pearce won the team title with a total of 624.
Head coach Glenn Phair’s Unicorns sat in third place following the first round at the Fall Classic, but New Braunfels bounced back to shoot a 329 in the second round compared to Magnolia’s 334.
The Unicorns were paced individually by Carson Gallaher, who finished in third place after firing a two-day total of 152.
The individual champion was Pearce’s Preston Stout (148), who shot the low round of the tournament when he opened with a 71. Alamo Heights’ Tanner Lundgren took second after turning in a 151.
New Braunfels’ squad was also boosted by a solid performance from Lucky Boonsrirat, who finished tied for ninth individually with a 160. Jack Looney was 12th after carding a 162, and teammates Jaren Dodson and Benjamin Horton recorded respective totals of 172 and 190 to claim 20th and 26th place.
