PLEASANTON — True to form, Canyon Lake fought tooth and nail against No. 3-ranked Corpus Christi Calallen this past Friday night in a Class 4A Division I second-round clash that went down to the wire.
The Wildcats (10-2) escaped with a narrow 37-31 victory after rallying with 16 points in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Ethan Salinas’ 38-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left to play put Calallen in front for good.
