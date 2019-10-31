CANYON (0-8, 0-5) AT STEELE (6-2, 3-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m. / Lehnhoff Stadium, 1100 Elbel Road, Schertz
Last season
— Steele won 44-14.
Player spotlight
— Canyon junior Jack Loos showed his versatility last week when he rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. His score came on a 77-yard sprint in the third quarter. He has also recorded 34 total tackles as a member of the Cougars' secondary.
— Steele WR Daryn McKnight is tough to cover anywhere on the field, but his routes over the middle are where he typically breaks loose for big yardage. McKnight is Steele’s top receiver with 47 receptions for 712 yards and seven scores.
Outlook
— The Cougars will hit the road this Friday to battle a very stout Steele Knights team. Canyon is coming off of a 44-13 loss to Judson, which remained unbeaten on the season. Head coach Joe Lepsis’ squad has had to shift some players around into new roles, but the Cougars are still fighting hard and are determined to avoid an 0-10 season. Canyon saw Loos step up at a new position last week, and RB Micah Williford had another productive outing with 120 yards on 23 carries. Caden Holt added three more tackles for loss last week, while Alex Bouloubasis and Tristan Smith combined for 15 tackles.
— The Knights are loaded with talent all over the field, beginning with Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones, who plays both safety and wide receiver. Steele’s offense is directed by junior QB Wyatt Begeal, who has started since his freshman year and is a dual-threat signal caller. In addition to Jones, Begeal has a reliable target in McKnight and two solid RBs in the backfield in De’Quavion Thomas and Troy Gaddis. Thomas is a threat to take it the distance on every carry, and he senior leads the Knights with 607 yards and 11 scores on 63 attempts. Jones is also a major part of Steele’s defense, which locked down Smithson Valley a week ago. Jones has snagged two interceptions from his safety spot, while junior DB Cruz Untz has picked off a pair of passes thus far.
