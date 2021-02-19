LEANDER — The Canyon girls basketball team outlasted Leander Rouse 51-45 last Friday night despite being forced to play a road postseason opener as a district champion.
The Cougarettes (21-3) saw their Class 5A bi-district playoff game against Rouse postponed from Thursday to Friday, while the venue was changed twice. It didn’t matter, as head coach Zeb Burleson’s team shrugged off a 25-21 halftime deficit and outscored Rouse 30-20 in the second half to eliminate the Lady Raiders.
No individual statistics were available from the contest.
Canyon, which is the District 26-5A co-champion, is now slated to host San Antonio Lanier Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Cougar Den in an area-round matchup.
CL girls lose season finale to Bandera
FISCHER — The Lady Hawks dropped their 2020-21 season finale 38-34 to Bandera at home on Feb. 8.
Canyon Lake capped its season with an overall record of 5-17 and went 1-8 in District 28-4A competition.
The Lady Hawks watched an early 12-3 lead slip away against Bandera, which outscored Canyon Lake 18-9 in the final stanza. Sofia Goerge led the Lady Hawks with nine points, while Kylie Rust and Shelby Murphy supplied eight and seven points, respectively.
