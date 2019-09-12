SAN ANTONIO JOHNSON (1-1) AT NEW BRAUNFELS (2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m. / Unicorn Stadium, 2557 Loop 337 N., New Braunfels
Last season
— Johnson won 35-23.
Player spotlight
— Johnson senior RB Justin Rodriguez is a workhorse back despite his relatively small size at 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. Rodriguez is a tough runner between the tackles and is coming off a season in which he ran for 1,781 yards and 29 TDs.
— New Braunfels WR Lucas Dorrow has been the Unicorns’ big play receiver and security blanket all in one. He leads the team with 16 receptions for 191 yards and four TDs thus far. Dorrow has been able to find gaps in opposing secondaries during each of the first two weeks of 2019.
Outlook
— The Unicorns will look to go into District 26-6A play still undefeated, but Johnson will represent their biggest test of the young season. New Braunfels has shown the ability to shrug off mistakes and battle back against Alamo Heights and Seguin, but head coach Glenn Mangold is still searching for four complete quarters of football. The running game appears to have found life behind a new offensive line that is improving weekly. RBs Ryker Purdy and Ryan Wilson ran for a combined 192 yards against the Matadors and have a good combo of power and quickness. QB Peyton Driggers overcame two interceptions to toss five straight TD passes last week and has the capability to add to the ground attack, although he hasn’t been asked to do so yet. The Unicorns’ defense has created three takeaways in two contests and will definitely look to continue that trend. Senior LB Matt Littlejohn is questionable for Friday’s game.
— The Jaguars split their first two games against Brandeis (L, 31-25) and San Marcos (W, 49-14) and are once again a very solid all-around team. Johnson is led on offense by Rodriguez and QB Ty Reasoner, who looks to have taken on a larger role in the running game. Reasoner has already rushed for 245 yards and two scores after tallying 244 rushing yards all of last season. The top WR so far is Shane Johnson, who has made seven catches for 152 yards and a pair of scores. On defense, cornerback Garrett James has snagged an interception, while fellow DB Colton Lee is also an impact player.
Coach Mangold says:
— “Like I told our kids, this is why we schedule these guys — because they’re very typical of the type of teams that are going to be on our schedule in district. This will help get us ready.”
