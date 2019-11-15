AUSTIN — To most teams, a first-round playoff matchup with Lake Travis represents a sizable leap in the level of competition.
However, for Smithson Valley (6-4) it’s just another quality opponent in a long line that stretches all the way back to late August.
“Obviously, Lake Travis is who they are, so we’re fully aware of that,” Rangers head coach Larry Hill said. “Surely playing Midland Lee, who’s 9-1, and Madison, who just won their district, and then all of our league opponents, it’s got to help. It is a tough league and you’re faced with challenges every week. We hope that benefits us.”
The Rangers avoided a potential tiebreaker scenario a week ago by racing out to a 35-7 lead against New Braunfels to clinch District 26-6A’s fourth and final playoff spot. The victory set up a rematch of last year’s Class 6A Division I bi-district meeting between Smithson Valley and Lake Travis, which the Cavaliers won 45-14.
Lake Travis (9-1) comes into this season’s clash as the District 25-6A champions, but the Cavs may be at less than full strength. Starting quarterback Hudson Card, a University of Texas commit, suffered a foot injury in mid-October against Westlake and was feared to be lost for the remainder of the season.
The timetable for the ailment has since been changed to four to six weeks, which means a return during the playoffs isn’t outside the realm of possibility. Even if Card isn’t ready to go yet, backup Nate Yarnell has thrown for 898 yards and 11 touchdowns in relief and is no slouch himself.
“He throws the ball very, very well and is mobile,” Hill said. “He’s next in the line. They seem to clone them, and he’s the next clone.”
The Cavaliers’ spread look has been one of the best in the state for years now. Lake Travis’ receiving combo of Kyle Eaves and Grayson Sandlin has combined for 1,749 total yards and 22 scores through 10 games and is a potent one-two punch.
The Rangers will look to shore up their pass defense this week after allowing 429 last Friday against the Unicorns. Hill said some of that was due to the odd nature of the game with New Braunfels needing a 21-point win to advance.
“We kind of got into a lead-protecting mode and got some penalties and lost our rhythm offensively,” Hill said. “They got hot throwing the ball and kind of made for some nervous times there in the fourth quarter. Probably the biggest determining factor was the takeaways. We had four takeaways and didn’t turn it over ourselves.”
Smithson Valley’s running game set the tone versus New Braunfels and ultimately paved the way for the program’s 10th consecutive playoff berth. The offensive line of Donny Bell, Nathan Moczygemba, Taylor Brooks, Ryan Benca and Garrett Shaffer allowed running backs Greg Eggleston and Jacob Forton to roll up 344 total yards.
“It’s a very cohesive group,” Hill said of the O-line. “The kids are doing a great job playing together and are very smart. They pay attention in meetings and film study, and there’s some ability there, too. I think they’ve gotten better and better and better as the year has gone on and that’s been a big part of our running game.”
If the Rangers hope to continue their success on the ground, they must account for Lake Travis senior linebacker Maui Trevino, who leads the Cavaliers in tackles with 81.
“He’s outstanding,” Hill said. “There’s no question about that. He’s been a multi-year starter for them and is a really fine player.”
In the secondary, Lake Travis’ Trey Wright and Copeland Gothard are talented performers as well, while the defensive line features standouts Trey Sofia and Kaden Carnes.
“The list goes on and on,” Hill said. “They’ve got a lot of good players.”
Smithson Valley will head into Austin tonight looking for an upset at Cavalier Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 in a battle of two storied programs.
