Strange things have been known to happen once the playoffs arrive.
Tuesday night provided yet another shining example of that as Westlake eliminated the Smithson Valley girls 63-34 in a Class 6A bi-district postseason matchup at Canyon High School after embarking on a stunning turnaround in the third quarter.
After the Lady Rangers held the Lady Chaps scoreless for the entirety of the second period to seize a 20-18 lead at the half, Westlake caught fire and recorded 25 consecutive points to change the complexion of the contest for good. Turnovers by Smithson Valley in the open court, coupled with Westlake’s ability to convert transition opportunities into quick offense, allowed the outcome to snowball out of control as the Lady Chaps’ lead grew larger and larger.
Westlake, the District 25-6A runner-up, improved to 29-6 overall with the win, while the Lady Rangers, who finished third in 26-6A, fell to 27-8.
The game began as a defense-minded battle between two teams looking to grind out quality possessions within their respective half-court offenses. Smithson Valley’s Brianna Grell knocked down a pair of early 3-pointers to give her team a 12-8 edge, but Westlake guard Emily Seghers put together a personal 8-0 surge to put the Lady Chaps in front 18-12 as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Seghers tallied a steal and a layup, stepped beyond the arc to hit a 3 and then drove to the hoop prior to completing an old fashioned three-point play.
However, Westlake’s offense was unable to get anything going against the Lady Rangers’ ferocious defense in the second quarter. With Grell, Trinity Garrett and Anika McGarity keeping the opposition’s guards out of the lane and the duo of Gabby Elliott and Tanyse Moehrig controlling the low block, Smithson Valley quickly began to slice into the Lady Chaps’ advantage.
Garrett flipped in a layup while being fouled and connected on the resulting free throw to tie the game at 18-all, and moments later, Moehrig added a bucket inside off a pass from Garrett to help give the Lady Rangers a 20-18 halftime lead.
Westlake was outscored 8-0 in the second period, but the Lady Chaps made amends with a marathon run that spanned most of the third quarter and the early portion of the fourth.
After Grell hit a pair of free throws to put her team up 26-21, Westlake’s Bailee Chynoweth answered with a trey that sparked the Lady Chaps. Chyoweth, Seghers and Shay Holle all added baskets in transition that ultimately led to Westlake’ lopsided triumph.
Once the Lady Chaps got their fast break going, Smithson Valley only added to its own troubles by making careless passes that were often swiped and whipped ahead for more quality shot attempts by Westlake.
McGarity scored all eight of her points in the final stanza for the Lady Rangers, but by that point the game was too far out of reach. Moehrig also finished with eight points for Smithson Valley, while Grell led the way with nine and Elliott chipped in six.
It was the final prep game for six Lady Ranger seniors — Grell, McGarity, Moehrig, Valkyrie Myklebust, Torrie Palomino and Raina Peavy. That group helped Smithson Valley wrap up its third consecutive 20-win season to set a new program record this year under new head coach Matthew Sutherland.
