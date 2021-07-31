Recent Canyon Lake graduate Tyler Pauly was honored by the Texas Sports Writers Association on Thursday by being named both a Class 4A all-state first team second baseman and an honorable mention all-state pitcher.
Just as the athletics calendar was about to turn to the 2021-22 school year, the Texas Sports Writers Association served up some final accolades from this past season on the baseball diamond.
On Thursday, the TSWA announced that a pair of Canyon Lake student-athletes — Tyler Pauly and Griffen Williams — had earned Class 4A all-state honors. Then, on Friday, the TSWA announced its Class 5A all-state squad, which featured Canyon’s Austin Stracener.
