POTH — New Braunfels Christian Academy surged to its eighth and ninth wins of the season Tuesday night in Poth by sweeping the host Pirettes and Jourdanton in a non-district dual match.
The Lady Cats (9-1) took down Poth by scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-18 before handing Jourdanton a 3-0 setback by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-10.
Last weekend, head coach Megan Dugie’s team went 7-1 at Wimberley’s annual Tex-Fest Tournament. NBCA scored triumphs over TMI-Episcopal, Boerne Geneva, Kaufman, Marble Falls, Sonora, Melissa and Lockhart at the event.
The Lady Cats’ lone loss of the season thus far came against Laredo United in a 25-22, 19-25, 16-25 defeat.
New Braunfels Christian is now set to host San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista Friday night at 6 p.m.
Canyon, SV fall at home
The Cougarettes and Lady Rangers each absorbed non-district losses Tuesday night at home.
Canyon (8-2) fell 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 to Austin Westlake, while Smithson Valley (6-4) was unable to knock off O’Connor in Spring Branch. The Lady Rangers were ousted by scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15.
The Cougarettes were led by Lauren Woitena’s 12 kills, Matti Theurer’s 16 digs and Erin Jones’ 15 assists. Victoria Fontenot chipped in 10 digs.
Canyon is now set to host a tripleheader today to kick off the 43rd annual Fraulein Volleyfest.
In its loss, Smithson Valley received seven kills from Bekah Williams and 20 digs courtesy of Ashley Acuna. Lily Sandoval and Maddie Dennis provided 14 and 12 assists, respectively.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s Lady Rangers are now slated to travel to San Antonio on Friday to compete in the NEISD Tournament, which continues through Saturday.
