CONVERSE — The Lady Rangers kept their spotless District 27-6A record intact over the weekend following Friday night’s 3-0 victory against Judson in Converse.
Smithson Valley (26-4, 5-0) won by respective scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 28, 2021 @ 1:33 am
CONVERSE — The Lady Rangers kept their spotless District 27-6A record intact over the weekend following Friday night’s 3-0 victory against Judson in Converse.
Smithson Valley (26-4, 5-0) won by respective scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.