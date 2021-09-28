SV volleyball

The Smithson Valley volleyball team, seen above competing at the Texas Showdown, moved to 5-0 in District 27-6A play on Friday night.

 Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung

CONVERSE — The Lady Rangers kept their spotless District 27-6A record intact over the weekend following Friday night’s 3-0 victory against Judson in Converse.

Smithson Valley (26-4, 5-0) won by respective scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.