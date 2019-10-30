New Braunfels Christian Academy paved the way for a colossal showdown with Bracken Christian School after taking care of business last Friday during a 61-14 shellacking of Victoria Faith Academy at home.
The Wildcats (7-1, 3-0) dominated from the opening kickoff and led 35-0 at the half. The lopsided score allowed NBCA head coach Josh Wood to substitute at will.
“The starters only played three drives,” Wood said. “The backups got a lot of reps, which will help the team in the future.”
Jackson Austin finished 4 of 6 passing for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns in addition to running for 67 yards and a score. Brady Hines was the top target, as he hauled in two passes for 57 yards and two TDs.
Ryan Henry added two more scores and 42 yards on the ground on just two carries, while Rett Elrod tossed a TD pass as well. David Van Horn, E.J. Easterly, Hampton McCollum, Gavin Kelly and Drew Campbell all found the end zone once in the blowout win.
Defensively, the Wildcats were lights out against Victoria Faith.
New Braunfels Christian is now set to host Bracken this coming Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in a matchup of two teams with unbeaten records in TAPPS Six-Man Division II District 2. The Warriors (8-1, 3-0) are also the defending league and state champions.
