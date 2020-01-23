SPRING BRANCH — The Smithson Valley girls got back to their winning ways Tuesday night at home after fending off San Marcos 59-46.
The Lady Rangers regained their balanced scoring effort while shooting 45% from the floor to improve to 22-5 overall and 6-2 in District 26-6A. Head coach Matthew Sutherland’s team is now one game behind both Steele and Judson in the battle for the league’s top spot.
In Tuesday’s contest, Smithson Valley had to overcome an early surge from the Lady Rattlers that saw them build a 21-10 advantage after the opening stanza. The Lady Rangers fought back immediately and outscored the visitors 19-6 in the second to seize a slim lead at the break.
The second half belonged to Smithson Valley, which motored past San Marcos thanks to 15 points apiece in the third and fourth periods.
Trinity Garrett (16 points), Anika McGarity (15 points), Tanyse Moehrig (14 points) and Gabby Elliott (nine points) all took turns provided key buckets for the Lady Rangers. Moehrig added nine rebounds, while Garrett dished out four assists and notched three steals. McGarity also had three steals and added three more assists.
Smithson Valley held the Lady Rattlers to just 31% shooting from the field in the contest.
Sutherland’s squad is now slated to hit the road for a 7 p.m. game against New Braunfels this Friday night at NBHS.
SV boys gallop to win
SAN MARCOS — The Rangers took control from the outset against San Marcos on Tuesday night and earned their fifth District 26-6A triumph by way of a 74-58 triumph on the road.
Smithson Valley (16-8, 5-1) led by nine after the first quarter and upped that edge to double digits prior to intermission.
The Rattlers were unable to mount a comeback bid and fell to 2-4 in league play as a result.
Meanwhile, the Rangers received a big game from Armel Talla, who led all scorers with his 17 points. Devante Mount (15 points), Austin Kenwisher (14 points) and Zayden High (10 points) all finished in double figures as well, while Ryne Kaiser supplied six points during the win.
Head coach Ike Thornton’s team is scheduled to get back to business on Friday night when it hosts the Unicorns at 7 p.m.
