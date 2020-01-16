CIBOLO — The New Braunfels boys dropped their third District 26-6A game in a row Tuesday night after coming out on the short end of a 60-47 decision against Steele in Cibolo.
The Unicorns (18-7, 1-3) grabbed a 27-19 advantage at the half thanks to a dominant second quarter, but the Knights flipped the script after intermission. Steele won the third period 17-7 and added a 24-13 run in the fourth.
Eli Datesman scored 14 points to lead New Braunfels, while Jack Lewis posted 11 and Mason Pullen tallied nine. Jackson Reid finished with eight points in the defeat.
Head coach David Brawner’s team is set to host San Marcos Friday night at 7 p.m.
Knights sprint past NB in 2nd half
The Lady Unicorns were handed an 88-60 loss by Steele Tuesday night at home in District 26-6A competition.
New Braunfels (15-10, 0-6) stayed with the Lady Knights for the entire first half and only trailed 32-31 after the first 16 minutes of play. However, Steele accelerated past the Lady Unicorns in the second half after outscoring the home team 56-29.
Kailee Mulkey again led the way for New Braunfels by delivering a team-high 22 points. Paige Norsworthy added 11 and Daphne Williams finished with eight in the loss.
The Lady Unicorns are now slated to travel to San Marcos on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
