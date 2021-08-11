FISCHER — The Lady Hawks opened their 2021 campaign Tuesday at home with a pair of setbacks against schools from larger classifications.
Canyon Lake (0-2) hosted a dual match with Class 6A Clemens and Class 5A Liberty Hill and dropped both contests 3-0. The Lady Hawks fell by scores of 26-24, 25-16 and 25-20 against Clemens and lost to Liberty Hill by scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.