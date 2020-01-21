CONVERSE — The Cougarettes finished strong Friday night on the road against the defending UIL Class 6A state champions, but it wasn’t enough to undo a low start offensively.
Canyon (17-10, 3-4) fell 50-42 to District 26-6A foe Judson in Converse despite tallying 29 points after halftime and outscoring the Lady Rockets by 10 in the final 16 minutes of play.
Head coach Zeb Burleson’s team received 12 points from Kirstyn Drum and 10 courtesy of Kirsten Zaruba, while Chanler McFarland added nine points and Emery Black tallied seven.
Steele is scheduled to come to town tonight for a 7 p.m. district game at the Cougar Den.
Knights seize early lead, top SV
CIBOLO — Steele sprinted to a 76-59 victory Friday night at home over Smithson Valley in District 26-6A play.
The Lady Rangers (21-5, 5-2) fell behind early, as they entered the second quarter already down 21-7 and later entered the half trailing by 22. The Lady Knights (20-7, 6-1) coasted to the finish line from there.
Trinity Garrett paced Smithson Valley by delivering a game-high 22 points in the defeat. Gabby Elliott added 10 points and Torrie Palomino finished with eight.
The Lady Rangers are set to host San Marcos tonight at 7 p.m.
Second-half slump sinks NB
SAN MARCOS — The Lady Unicorns were handed a 56-36 setback Friday night in San Marcos by the Lady Rattlers.
New Braunfels (15-11, 0-7) only trailed 31-25 at the half but struggled to light up the scoreboard in the third and fourth periods.
Kailee Mulkey provided 17 points for the Lady Unicorns, who are now scheduled to travel to Schertz today to face Clemens at 7 p.m.
Coogs can’t catch up to Rockets
The Canyon boys lost 66-47 to Judson Friday night at home in District 26-6A competition.
The Cougars (7-17, 0-5) built a 36-34 lead at the half thanks to a huge second quarter, but the Rockets rebounded after intermission to outscore Canyon 32-11.
Luke Greebon led the Cougars with his 13 points, while Josh Malone (12 points) and Sebastian Serranno (11 points) each finished in double figures as well. Malone also posted 10 rebounds to record a double-double.
Canyon will now prepare for tonight’s 26-6A game against Steele in Cibolo.
