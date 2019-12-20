The John Paul II boys are off to the best start in program history.
The Guardians picked up their seventh consecutive victory Tuesday night on the road after outdueling Nixon-Smiley 47-33. Head coach Forrest Blackwell’s team overcame a slow start to eventually find the range from the field while accelerating past the Mustangs.
John Paul II is now 10-1 overall — the fastest any Guardians team has reached the 10-win mark.
“We started off cold and struggled to score in half court in the first half,” Blackwell said. “Our shooting drought continued in the third, but we were able to hold them to only five points defensively while getting into our press to make it a transition game. We kept the pressure on in the fourth and had another strong finish to carry us to the victory.”
The Guardians held a modest 23-19 lead at the half but received a huge outing from Dezmon Dudley, who put in a team-high 19 points against Nixon-Smiley.
“We put a lot on his shoulders and he delivered when we needed him most,” Blackwell said.
Last Friday night, John Paul II notched a one-sided 74-19 triumph against San Antonio Keystone. In that contest, the tandem of Joseph Kapavik and C.J. Kowalik each compiled a double-double. Kapavik posted 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Kowalik tallied 14 points and pulled down 12 boards.
The Guardians will look to add an eighth win in a row tonight when they travel to D’Hanis for a 6:30 p.m. non-district game.
