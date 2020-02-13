WACO — Junior Boone Stamps led the way with 19 points, including four treys, as New Braunfels Christian raced past Waco Live Oak 63-55 Tuesday night in a playoff warm-up game for both teams.
Junior Hayden Holcombe added 17 points and senior Jordan Mesa had 11 as the Wildcats improved to 21-13 on the season.
“We jumped off the bus after a two-hour and 45 minute drive and basically just got after it from the start,” NBCA coach Tony Brubaker said. “One reason we decided to play in Waco for our warm-up game was to have a longer road game since next week we are going five hours to play.
“I was extremely proud of how we handled them by defensively pressuring and getting a number of deflections and steals. And in spite of their size inside, we got the ball in the paint and scored inside early which opened guys like Boone to knock down 3s later on.”
Against Live Oak, the Wildcats led 26-9 after one and 41-25 at the break as their trio of double-figure scorers netted 31 of those 41 points. Live Oak used its height advantage to cut the margin in the third but never got closer than the final 8-point difference.
Waco, the third place team in TAPPS District 3-3A, fell to 13-16.
The Wildcats will open the 2020 playoff run in the valley next Tuesday. The time and location are still to be determined.
