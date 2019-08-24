CANYON LAKE — The Lady Unicorns may have entered the Texas Showdown with a .500 overall record, but New Braunfels’ performance since has been anything but mediocre.
The Lady Unicorns stampeded their way to a sixth consecutive tournament victory on Friday after securing a second straight tripleheader sweep. Head coach Heather Sledge’s team kicked off competition in the revamped Pool 4 with a 25-23, 25-20 win over Grand Oaks and then defeated Holy Cross 25-22, 25-18.
In its Friday finale, New Braunfels fought past Bridgeland 25-20, 27-25 to sew up the top spot in the pool and punch its ticket to today’s gold bracket quarterfinals.
“This weekend, the girls have worked as a unit making connections and I believe that’s the difference,” Sledge said. “We have been able to spread the offense and have had many girls step up. We have been more consistent and haven’t been rattled in tight situations.”
In Friday’s opener against Grand Oaks, Madison Glassco provided 10 kills, while Lena Baumann and Ella Brunson posted 12 and 11 assists, respectively. Edie Welch (nine digs) and Harleigh Mericle (seven digs) patrolled the back row, while Rian Millership registered 2 1/2 total blocks.
Morgan Baese (nine kills) and Millership (eight kills) paced the offense against Holy Cross, and Baumann dished out 16 assists. Welch added nine digs and Brunson chipped in seven digs.
Glassco delivered another 10 kills in the win over Bridgeland, and Baese posted nine kills. Brunson notched 13 assists to lead the way in that category, while Welch racked up a dozen digs and Mericle finished with 10.
Kendall Jeffers served up a pair of aces in the finale as well.
The Lady Unicorns are set to open the gold bracket quarterfinals with a 9 a.m. match against Cypress Fair at SVHS. The winner advances to the semifinals at 11 a.m., while the loser will play in the consolation side of the bracket at noon.
Sledge said so far it’s been a very positive experience and she hopes it will continue to yield results.
“We’ve played some tough, talented teams and it’s been a lot of fun for the girls,” the coach said.
SV tripped up in finale
SPRING BRANCH — Through their first 11 sets at the Texas Showdown, the Lady Rangers were unflappable.
However, Smithson Valley may have allowed its foot to ease up on the gas pedal during game No. 12.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s team cruised to its fifth straight sweep at the event Friday before heading into the Pool 1 first-place match against San Antonio Brandeis. The Lady Rangers (15-7 overall) had everything clicking in the opening set en route to a commanding 25-12 win, but the tide turned as Smithson Valley set its sights on a sixth consecutive two-set triumph.
The visiting Lady Broncos began to find some momentum and held off a late Lady Ranger charge to pick up a 25-21 win and force a decisive third set. Minutes later, Brandeis embarked on an 11-0 run that fueled a 25-15 victory.
“We were in the hunt and then the 11-0 run just took the wind out from under us,” Patton said. “It was 100 percent us losing our mental focus, not keeping our composure, not knowing how to respond. We spend a lot of time talking about how to respond, and our response was not favorable.”
The opening set against Brandeis looked like target practice for Smithson Valley’s hitters, as Bekah Williams, Kate Myles, Naomi Ortiz and Alexa Pyle took turns peppering the Lady Broncos with missile-like kills. A Brandeis error eventually sewed up a 25-12 win for the Lady Rangers.
The Lady Broncos looked determined to fight back into contention in the next set and built a 14-11 edge before Smithson Valley stormed back to tie the score at 16 apiece. From there, though, Brandeis regained a comfortable cushion and held on for a 25-21 triumph.
The Lady Rangers battled back and delivered a counterpunch in the third set by grabbing an early 7-4 lead thanks to a strong hit by Myles and two aces from Maddie Dennis. But the Lady Broncos reeled off 11 straight points to change the complexion of the game and vault ahead.
Esther Du’Glas, Jaci Mesa, Austin Burrell and Pyle attempted to spur a late charge, but by that time Brandies’ advantage was too big to overcome.
“We talked about being complacent,” Patton said of her postgame message. “You got the first set and then you took a deep breath. We didn’t keep our composure, we didn’t keep that sense of urgency. We just got complacent. [Brandeis] took full advantage of it.”
Despite the setback, Smithson Valley still finds itself on target to complete one of this week’s goals. The Lady Rangers have qualified for today’s gold bracket and will open the quarterfinals this morning with a 9 a.m. match at home against Lake Ridge on court No. 2.
“We talk about each tournament trying to be better and better and better,” Patton said. “Last week, we were in the silver, so this week our goal was to get to the gold and go as far through the gold as we can. We’ll continue to push forward.”
Earlier on Friday, Smithson Valley handed Cypress Woods a 25-17, 25-15 defeat before sweeping Boerne Champion 25-17, 25-12. In the win over Cypress Woods, Burrell, Ortiz and Hailey Hayes each finished with five kills, while Ashley Acuna and Jade Bernal tallied 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Dennis (13 assists) and Lily Sandoval (10 assists) kept the attack in rhythm, and Williams posted 1 1/2 total blocks.
