GEORGETOWN — Since 2014, Canyon Lake has been unstoppable in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Lady Hawks (23-17) picked up their sixth consecutive bi-district triumph Tuesday night in Georgetown after outdueling Salado 3-1. Head coach Kimberly Clemons’ club won by respective scores of 27-25, 10-25, 25-12 and 25-10.
Caroline Kullberg and Megan Vorhis each tallied nine kills to lead the attack, and Cassidy Felps posted 30 assists on the night. Lainee Moses supplied 17 digs, while Kullberg, Vorhis and Taylor Fillinger each recorded three blocks.
The trio of Fillinger, Kylie Morgan and Kaylee Moore finished with three aces each.
The Lady Hawks are now set to battle Bellville tonight at 7 p.m. in Smithville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.