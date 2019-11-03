SCHERTZ — Wyatt Begeal and Daryn McKnight connected for all five Steele touchdowns Friday night as the Knights rode past Canyon 34-7 at Lehnhoff Stadium.
The Knights (7-2, 4-2) broke a scoreless tie when Begeal hit McKnight for a 35-yard scoring toss in the opening stanza. The duo hooked up for TD throws of 8 and 80 yards in the second quarter to help Steele take a 21-0 lead into the half.
The Cougars (0-9, 0-6) got on the board when Micah Williford muscled his way into the end zone from 5 yards out more than midway though the third period.
However, Steele regrouped and tacked on two more passing scores to pull away for good.
McKnight finished with 10 catches for 263 yards and five scores, while Begeal was 18 of 21 passing for 370 yards. The quarterback also added 54 rushing yards on the night.
Williford paced Canyon’s offense by running for 121 yards on 27 carries. Jack Loos added 80 yards on 18 attempts.
Head coach Joe Lepsis’ Cougars are scheduled to cap the regular season this coming Friday by hosting San Marcos (0-9, 0-6). One team will finish the year winless, while the other will get a more positive ending to the 2019 campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.