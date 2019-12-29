2019 IN REVIEW
Counting down the top 10 area sports stories from an eventful 12 months
6. Area wrestling teams making big strides
New Braunfels’ wrestling program has been steadily improving under head coach Adam Sandoval, and the Unicorns once again showcased their overall ability this past season.
Geo Jo Marsh very nearly claimed the program’s first-ever state title by making it to the final match in the boys 285-pound division, but he came up just shy of first place. Teammate Avery Guerra led the New Braunfels girls with her fourth-place finish at state.
Canyon’s Jillian Wold took sixth place individually as a sophomore.
5. Cross country squads shine at regionals, state
Despite an abundance of youth across the board, the cross country teams at New Braunfels, Canyon and Smithson Valley spent their seasons collecting medals.
Each team saw at least one runner advance to the state competition in Round Rock, and Smithson Valley’s Sara Scott led all area UIL state qualifiers by finishing in fourth place individually. The Rangers also sent Samuel Torres to the event.
Canyon had both its boys and girls teams make it to state, while the Lady Unicorns were represented by Kennady Fontenot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.