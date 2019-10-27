SCHERTZ — The Smithson Valley Rangers’ offense was thwarted all night by the visiting Steele Knights Friday during a 35-10 loss in District 26-6A play.
Smithson Valley (4-4, 2-3) fell victim to turnovers while seeing an early 7-0 lead slip away. Steele (6-2, 3-2) took full advantage of the takeaways and scored 35 straight points.
The Rangers’ Jalen Nutt had an explosive kickoff return to the Knights’ 35-yard line to open the game, but Steele forced senior kicker Joaquin Rodriguez to a lengthy 36-yard field goal. With heavy winds against him, Rodriguez couldn’t get the ball through the goal posts, and Steele took over.
The Knights started out with a few solid positive plays, including a 10-yard run by senior running back De’Quavion Thomas early. The ball slipped out of junior quarterback Wyatt Begeal’s hand, though, and Smithson Valley senior defensive end Connor Hambrick recovered it on Steele’s 31-yard line.
The Rangers initially had trouble taking advantage of the great field position, but senior running back Jacob Forton was eventually able to break through for a 10-yard run on third down. Greg Eggleston took over the rest of the drive, first with a 9-yard run during which he was flipped onto his back after an attempted hurdle. On the next play, he weaved outside to the left for an 8-yard touchdown run.
Rodriguez’s point after attempt was good, and the Rangers led 7-0 with 6:25 to go in the first quarter.
Steele was plagued with penalties that affected its momentum on its next drive and was forced to punt.
Eggleston picked up where he left off, running for 16 yards across midfield. But on junior running back Gabe Hoskins’ first carry of the night, he fumbled the ball, and Steele defensive back Cruz Untz recovered it.
The Knights’ next drive showcased their fast-paced energy. After a 7-yard bullet pass from Begeal to junior receiver Rhenden Lopez across midfield, Thomas darted up the middle for a 16-yard run that would’ve been a touchdown if not for a shoestring tackle. Begeal later sneaked in for a touchdown for Steele’s first score of the game.
Junior kicker Cameron Hawk’s PAT was blocked, so Smithson Valley still led 7-6.
After another minimal drive by the Rangers, they were forced to punt. On the kick, the returner decided to grab the ball off a bounce that was sure to be a touchback, and Smithson Valley was able to force a fumble and recover the ball on the 5-yard line.
Steele’s defensive showed up big for one of the most important possessions of the game and forced the Rangers to a field goal, which was blocked, resulting in no points after what looked like a picture-perfect scenario for Smithson Valley.
Following another stalled drive and a Steele punt, the Knights escaped giving the Rangers good field position when senior defensive back Jaylon Jones returned an interception 43 yards all the way to Smithson Valley’s 45-yard line.
Thomas had a field day for Steele on the ensuing drive, starting with an explosive 30-yard run up the middle. The long gain was followed by another 7-yard run, putting the Knights on their opponent’s 8-yard line. Thomas finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Knights decided to go for 2 and converted on a toss to senior running back Troy Gaddis to the left, giving Steele the lead for the first time in the game, 14-7, with 2:42 to go in the second quarter.
The Rangers’ next possession ended the same as their previous one following an interception by Steele’s Lopez on the Knights’ 47-yard line.
With less than two minutes to go in the half, Steele was on a mission to score. Begeal hit senior receiver Daryn McKnight for a 10-yard pass across midfield. Thomas ran for 18-yards down the middle of the field all the way to the Rangers’ 22-yard line. After a few more small gains, Begeal threw a screen pass to Thomas, who used his blockers perfectly to run in for a touchdown from 17 yards out.
Hawk’s PAT wasn’t blocked this time, and the Knights led 21-7 with 32 seconds left in the half.
The Knights had trouble on their first possession of the third quarter, but they opened things up after a beautiful 38-yard pass to McKnight. On the very next play, Begeal kept the ball himself and ran down the right sideline for a 19-yard touchdown sprint.
Smithson Valley’s next drive was very promising. It started with a kickoff return to its own 47-yard line, and the opening play was a 17-yard pass to junior receiver Maverick Freeland to Steele’s 36.
A late hit call saved the drive and kept the chains moving to end the third quarter with Steele up 28-7 and the Rangers needing points. Smithson Valley was again granted an unsportsmanlike penalty, but despite these opportunities, Eggleston fumbled the ball trying to dive into the end zone and the Knights recovered on the 1-yard line.
Steele got out of the hole almost immediately and displayed a very impressive drive. It started with a 29-yard pass the McKnight from out of the end zone. Thomas ran for 20 yards up the middle on the next play, putting Steele at the 50.
A little later, Thomas busted out for another large gain, this time for 33 yards down the right sideline. The drive finished with an 11-yard touchdown pass over the middle to McKnight. The successful PAT made the score 35-7, Steele, with 7:04 to go.
Rodriguez later booted a 26-yard field goal to cap the game’s scoring.
The Rangers’ next test comes this Friday when they travel to San Marcos to take on the Rattlers.
