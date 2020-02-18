By Tucker Stephenson
The Herald-Zeitung
SCHERTZ — New Braunfels and Clemens needed two overtime sessions to settle their District 26-6A dispute Friday night in Schertz.
The Unicorns (24-11, 6-7) came into the game needing both a win and a Smithson Valley loss to keep their playoff hopes intact, but unfortunately, neither outcome went New Braunfels’ way. The Unicorns fell 84-79 in double overtime, while the Rangers defeated San Marcos 84-77 to sew up their own postseason berth.
Things began well for head coach David Brawner’s team against the Buffaloes. New Braunfels leaped out to a 19-10 lead following the first quarter and took an eight-point advantage into the locker room at halftime.
However, Clemens chipped away at its deficit in the third and then tied things up in regulation to force overtime. The two teams matched each other point for point in the first extra session, which set up a second OT.
This time, the Buffs prevailed thanks to a 13-6 run to end the contest.
Mason Pullen provided a team-high 24 points for the Unicorns in the setback, while Eli Datesman and Jack Lewis added 19 and 14 points, respectively.
New Braunfels is slated to close the 2019-20 season tonight by hosting Smithson Valley at 7 p.m.
