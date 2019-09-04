While it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Canyon throughout the first month of the 2019 season, the Cougarettes have displayed the ability to answer the bell time and again.
Coming off a three-set loss to Dripping Springs last Friday, head coach Heather Sanders’ team gathered its resilience once more Tuesday night at home while dispatching San Antonio Johnson 3-1 at the Cougar Den. Canyon (20-12 overall) was victorious by scores of 25-14, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-23 and received a big boost from the tandem of sophomore Kyla Malone and junior Taylor Thorpe along the way.
“We started a little slow tonight, but I thought we rebounded well after a tough loss to Dripping Springs,” Sanders said. “We had some really young kids on the floor at times and they stepped up and did a good job.
“Taylor Thorpe came in and provided a big spark at the setter position.”
Thorpe, a varsity newcomer, provided 14 assists to match the team-high total posted by fellow setter Erin Jones. Those passes helped Malone get in rhythm to the tune of 13 kills, while Angel Jones (nine kills), Erin Jones (seven kills) and Lauren Woitena (six kills) also took turns peppering the Lady Jaguars with powerful hits.
Victoria Fontenot added seven assists, and libero Matti Theurer tallied a team-best 23 digs. Erin Jones chipped in 13 digs, while Angel Jones registered five total blocks.
Theurer also served up four aces for Canyon in the win.
The Cougarettes, who open District 26-6A play on Sept. 13, are now scheduled to travel to San Antonio this Friday night for a 7 p.m. showdown against Reagan.
