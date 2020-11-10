The Lady Cats began their TAPPS Class 3A state title defense in dominant fashion Saturday by sweeping Conroe Covenant Christian 3-0 in an opening-round playoff matchup at home.
New Braunfels Christian Academy (13-5) won by scores of 25-9, 25-11 and 25-18 to advance to the area round against Waco Live Oak Classical. That match will also be hosted by NBCA and is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m.
