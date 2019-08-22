SAN ANTONIO — Canyon made short work of MacArthur Tuesday night at NEISD’s Littleton Gymnasium in San Antonio.
The Cougarettes swept aside the Lady Brahmas by scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-18 to improve to 13-7 overall on the season.
Kyla Malone and Erin Jones each supplied eight kills in the win, while Angel Jones posted seven kills. Erin Jones also notched a dozen assists, and Taylor Thorpe provided 13 assists in the 3-0 victory.
Matti Theurer tallied eight digs in the match, while Erin Jones, Thorpe and Jaden Wiser all finished with seven digs. Canyon served up nine aces as a team against MacArthur.
Next up for the Cougarettes is a trip up I-35N to compete in this weekend’s Leander ISD Volleypalooza. Competition at the event begins today and continues through Saturday.
Poth defeats CL in 4
FISCHER — Canyon Lake fell 3-1 to Poth Tuesday night at home in a non-district match.
The Lady Hawks (7-9) dropped the first set 25-17 but rallied immediately to upend the Pirettes 25-17 in the next game. However, Poth escaped Fischer with a win after claiming the next two sets by respective scores of 25-22 and 25-21.
Megan Vorhis finished with 13 kills to pace Canyon Lake’s attack, and teammate Cassidy Felps passed out 21 assists. Lainee Moses notched 21 digs in the setback, while Vorhis tallied three blocks and Hannah Harrison registered one ace.
Head coach Kimberly Clemons’ squad is slated to turn its attention to the San Marcos Tournament this weekend. Play is set to begin today and wraps up on Saturday.
