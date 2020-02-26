AUSTIN — A truly historic school year for John Paul II athletics continued Saturday when the boys basketball team clinched its first-ever trip to the TAPPS state tournament.
The Guardians (23-6) captured the program’s first regional title after outlasting Waco Vanguard 63-52 at Austin San Juan Diego Catholic High School. Head coach Forrest Blackwell’s team found its rhythm during the second quarter and ultimately turned a four-point deficit into a 14-point edge heading into the final stanza.
“We knew they would come out and give us their best shot,” Blackwell said. “I told the kids all week Vanguard was a final four team from the previous year and they are eager to get back.”
A back-and-forth first period saw John Paul II take a slim 13-12 advantage before Vanguard struck for a 5-0 run to seize the lead in the second. Point guard Dezmon Dudley responded with an immediate 3-pointer for the Guardians, which sparked a 13-3 run to close the first half.
“We felt we weren’t playing our best ball, but we had to give them credit for making it hard on us as well,” Blackwell said of the first 16 minutes.
John Paul II kept relying on its full-court pressure in the third quarter and also emphasized getting more efficient possessions offensively. The plan paid off, as Joseph Kapavik worked inside for a couple of tough buckets that Blackwell said helped “soften up” Vanguard’s zone defense.
The Guardians’ lead ballooned to 46-32 with one quarter remaining, but back came Vanguard with yet another surge. Foul trouble began to hurt John Paul II, and a few miscues made for some tense moments down the stretch.
However, guards Josh McGuire and Connor Asadourian made several big plays to keep their team afloat, while C.J. Kowalik locked down the boards and limited Vanguard to one shot per trip down the floor. The Guardians held on for the victory to begin their celebration and officially punch their ticket to the TAPPS Class 4A state tournament in Waco this weekend.
“It was a great moment for the entire JPII family and is an incredible feeling to watch this group of men accomplish a goal we talked about every day in the offseason,” Blackwell said.
McGuire led the way with 16 points against Vanguard, while Kowalik tallied 13 points and six steals. Dudley also finished with 13 points and Kapavik added 10 for JPII.
The Guardians now advance to face the classification’s No. 1-ranked team — The Woodlands Christian Academy — this Friday at 1:30 p.m. at University High School in Waco. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship game at 1:30 p.m. at West High School.
“We are the underdog going into the state semis, but the opinions of this locker room are all we need,” Blackwell said. “We faced this team last year in the area round and this is a matchup the boys have talked about since the summer. Us versus them in Waco — this is what Texas high school basketball is all about.”
