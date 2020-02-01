SAN ANTONIO — UTSA announced Thursday an update to the Texas State series, which now will include 10 future meetings, along with a home game against Lamar in 2021.
The original agreement with Texas State included six future scheduled meetings between the Roadrunners and Bobcats. The updated series now will feature 10 future games between the I-35 rivals.
UTSA and Texas State will play again this fall when the H-E-B I-35 Showdown is renewed on Sept. 12 in San Marcos. The series will pick back up on Sept. 9, 2023, in San Antonio, and that will start a stretch of nine annual meetings that will run through 2031.
UTSA is a perfect 3-0 all-time against Texas State. The Roadrunners scored a 38-31 home victory in the inaugural meeting on Nov. 24, 2012, when both schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference. More recently, UTSA won back-to-back games against the Bobcats with a 44-14 road triumph on Sept. 23, 2017, and a 25-21 home decision on Sept. 22, 2018.
UTSA also announced that it will host Lamar, a Football Championship Subdivision member of the Southland Conference, on Sept. 11, 2021, at the Alamodome. That home contest joins non-conference road games at Illinois (Sept. 4) and Memphis (Sept. 25) that season.
The Roadrunners will open their 10th season of play on Sept. 5, 2020, when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU before renewing the H-E-B I-35 Showdown with Texas State the following Saturday in San Marcos.
UTSA will welcome Grambling to the Alamodome for the home opener on Sept. 19 and then will host Memphis on Sept. 26 to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule.
The Roadrunners will open their eighth year of C-USA play on Oct. 3 with a road game against UAB in Birmingham, Ala.
Following an off weekend, UTSA will host back-to-back league contests against Old Dominion on Oct. 17 and Louisiana Tech on Oct. 24.
The Roadrunners then will hit the road for two straight weekends, facing Florida Atlantic on Oct. 31 in Boca Raton, Fla., and Rice on Nov 7 in Houston.
UTSA will host UTEP on Nov. 14 and North Texas on Nov. 28 to round out the home slate, while the remaining road date is with Southern Miss on Nov. 21 in Hattiesburg, Miss.
UTSA fans looking to secure the best seats for the 2020 season can do so by placing a $50 Priority Deposit by clicking here. Those who do will receive first access to selecting 2020 season tickets before the general public.
Current season ticket holders do not need to place a deposit for 2020 as renewal information will be sent at a later date.
For more information, please call 210-458-UTSA (8872) or click here to complete the request form and a UTSA Athletics ticket staff representative will reach out to you.
