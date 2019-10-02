SAN ANTONIO — Calvary Baptist tallied the final 20 points of its game against San Antonio FEAST’s JV to prevail 26-8 this past Saturday night on the road.
The Firebirds (1-3) saw quarterback Bo Moore lead the comeback by throwing for 150 yards and three scores. Nathan Horn and Luke Abell also had a big hand in the victory.
“We played a complete four-quarter game,” head coach James Syers said. “Our defense was lights out. We had several goal-line stands and held them in check all night.”
Horn hauled in two touchdown passes from Moore, while Abell finished the night with 52 rushing yards and a score.
Freshman Jonathan Ambs added four catches for 81 yards, and Roderick Tilghman ran for 48 yards on 12 carries.
Horn and Abell also paced the defensive effort with 15 and 10 tackles, respectively. Lanz Benliro posted nine total stops, while Horn recovered a fumble as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.