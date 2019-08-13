KATY — It didn’t take Canyon long at all to rebound from its 3-0 setback against San Antonio O’Connor last Tuesday in its season opener.
The Cougarettes (8-1 overall) rattled off eight consecutive wins over the weekend to claim the championship at the Katy ISD/Cy-Fair ISD Volleyball Classic. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team went a perfect 3-0 on both Thursday and Friday prior to toppling Conroe Oak Ridge and Katy Cinco Ranch Saturday in the semifinals and finals, respectively.
“Great tournament for us,” Sanders said. “The girls played with so much grit and heart and fight. We were down in several sets throughout the tournament and found a way to get ourselves out of trouble. Each and every player stepped up at some point and contributed. We seem to be finding our team chemistry and are playing well together.”
In the title match against Cinco Ranch, Canyon was victorious by scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 25-19. Earlier in the day, the Cougarettes took down Oak Ridge 26-24, 29-27, 24-26, 25-17.
Following the event, a myriad of Canyon performers were honored for their stellar play. Lauren Woitena was named the overall MVP after delivering 83 kills, 70 digs, nine blocks and five aces in her team’s eight total matches.
Angel Jones was named the Outstanding Blocker, while Erin Jones and Matti Theurer received Outstanding Setter and Outstanding Libero, respectively. Angel Jones recorded 62 kills, 23 blocks, 14 aces and 13 digs over the weekend and Erin Jones posted 121 assists, 58 kills and 56 digs. Theurer tallied 132 digs to go along with 15 assists and a dozen aces.
The Cougarettes’ Victoria Fontenot was also named to the all-tournament team. Fontenot provided 106 assists, 46 digs, 12 kills and 11 aces during the team’s stay in the Houston area.
Canyon opened play on Friday with three wins in a row against Cy Falls (25-16, 25-18), Cy Creek (25-13, 25-15) and College Park (25-16, 22-25, 25-20).
On Thursday, the Cougarettes swept a tripleheader against Katy Mayde Creek (25-21, 23-25, 25-18), Klein Forest (25-7, 25-15) and Fort Bend Austin (25-18, 25-23).
Sanders’ squad is now scheduled to return to New Braunfels for a 7 p.m. match tonight at home against Austin Westlake.
Lady Rangers finish 5-3 at tourney
KATY — Smithson Valley picked up five wins and three losses during its time at the Katy ISD/Cy-Fair ISD Volleyball Classic this past weekend.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s club began the event with four straight wins over Alief Taylor (25-8, 25-15), Katy Taylor (25-16, 25-20), Bellville (12-25, 25-22, 25-20) and Magnolia West (22-25, 25-14, 25-23) before dropping two in a row against Oak Ridge (25-17, 25-20) and Klein (25-17, 25-16). The Lady Rangers bounced back Saturday with a win over Cypress Creek (21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24), but they fell to Langham Creek (24-26, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25) in their tournament finale.
Esther Du’Glas finished with eight kills against Cypress Creek, while Lily Sandoval had 19 assists. Ashley Acuna posted 15 digs in the win.
Kate Myles led the way with 10 kills against Magnolia West, and teammates Maddie Dennis and Jaci Mesa tallied 18 assists and 13 digs, respectively.
Bekah Williams delivered 14 kills in the victory over Bellville and Dennis added 21 assists. Jade Bernal’s 18 digs led the back row.
Williams, Du’Glas, Naomi Ortiz and Jada West all had solid outings in the two wins over Alief Taylor and Katy Taylor. Mesa finished with 29 digs in both matches combined, and the duo of Dennis and Sandoval handled most of the setting duties.
Smithson Valley (6-3 overall) is set to host San Antonio O’Connor today at 5:30 p.m.
