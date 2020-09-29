SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley’s steady, consistent ground game was enough to overcome Harker Heights’ highlights during Friday’s 2020 season opener in Spring Branch.
The Rangers (1-0) prevailed 45-27 thanks in part to the senior duo of quarterback Jalen Nutt, who made a sparkling debut, and tailback Gabe Hoskins. Nutt accounted for 223 total yards and two touchdowns, while Hoskins punched the ball into the end zone three times and rushed for 93 yards.
