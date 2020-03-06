SPRING BRANCH — The Rangers opened competition at the Comal Tournament in triumphant fashion Thursday afternoon after walloping San Antonio Southside 14-0 in five innings.
Smithson Valley (4-2) scored multiple runs in each of the first four frames before the 10-run rule ended the contest early. Meanwhile, right-hander Brandon Taylor worked all five innings and limited Southside to just three hits while completing the shutout.
Taylor struck out six batters and didn’t issue a single walk.
The Rangers’ offense gave Taylor plenty of run support as it struck for three tallies in each of the first two frames before adding eight more runs in the third and fourth innings.
Garrett Brooks delivered a two-RBI double in the first and Trey Hoech added an RBI double an inning later. Jarek Wells, who finished 3 for 3, then plated Hoech with a triple and added another three-bagger in the third as Smithson Valley built a 9-0 edge.
Brooks went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Wells and Ethan Gonzalez each drove in two. Kasen Wells, Chandler Cole and Ryan Ruff all finished the lopsided win with one RBI.
Head coach Chad Koehl’s team played a nightcap against Madison, but the result of that game had not yet been finalized as of press time Thursday evening.
