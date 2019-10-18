CANYON (0-6, 0-3) AT EAST CENTRAL (4-2, 2-1)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / East Central Stadium, 7173 FM 1628, San Antonio
Last season
— Canyon won 26-23.
Player spotlight
— Canyon DL Caden Holt has been a handful for every opposing O-line that's been tasked with blocking him so far this season. The junior leads the team in total tackles with 46 and has registered six stops behind the line of scrimmage, including four sacks.
— East Central RB Deangelo Rosemond is the bellcow of the Hornets’ backfield. Rosemond has rushed for a team-best 1,062 yards and 15 TDs so far and has deceptive power despite his relatively small frame at 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds.
Outlook
— The Cougars are searching for their first win of 2019, and the next challenge will be to try and slow East Central’s rushing attack while also keeping a close eye on the Hornets’ downfield aerial game. Canyon surprised Clemens by taking a 7-0 lead into the second quarter last week, but the same old problems began to show up for the Cougars, who are still looking for a full four-quarter performance. The Buffs struck back with 41 unanswered points to turn the tide.
— The Hornets suffered their first District 26-6A loss last week when Smithson Valley rode off with a 45-13 win at home. Still, it has been a resurgent few seasons at East Central under head coach Joe Hubbard, who has seen his team post an 8-8 record since going 0-10 during the 2017 campaign. In addition to Rosemond’s abilities in the backfield, the Hornets have a capable QB in Caden Bosanko, who is a threat to pull the ball down and run as well as chuck it deep to WRs Charles Oglesby and Christopher Taylor. On defense, East Central likes to rotate in several players in order to try and sty fresh for the second half. Junior linebacker Jeremiah Richardson is a solid tackler and can also apply pressure during blitz packages. DE Kendall Rodriguez is an impact player at the point of attack.
